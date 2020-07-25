Happy Nag Panchami 2020! Today marks the celebration of the first festival in the month of Shravan, the auspicious month worshipping Lord Shiva. Celebrated on the fifth day of Shravan month, it is a day that worships Nag Devta or the cobra snake. Snakes play an important role in Hindu mythology and people worship them today. On Naga Panchami, people pray to them for blessings. And like every festival and auspicious days, people wish each other online. So wishes and greetings of Nag Panchami 2020 with photos of Nag Devta are being shared on Twitter. #NagPanchami and #NagPanchami2020 are trending online. Nag Panchami 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Worshipping Snakes.

Not one but twelve snakes from the mythology are worshipped on this day. It is said that a person gets good fortune and blessings by offering milk and prayers to the serpent God. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva, so along with Nag Devta, people also pray to Lord Shiva and Vishnu on the occasion of Nag Panchami. It is a festive occasion which is incomplete without good wishes and greetings for the day. Twitterati is sharing Nag Panchami images, greetings and messages to greet everyone on this auspicious occasion.

Check Tweets and Wishes on Nag Panchami 2020:

May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings

May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live, you will receive more than you give! Happy Nag Panchami.🙏🙏#हर_हर_महादेव#NagPanchami pic.twitter.com/Xx6mzpYAOm — Aarav Sharma (@aapakaarav) July 25, 2020

Happy Naga Panchami

Honouring All Snakes in Mythology

On #NagPanchami we honour all forms of Nagas from ordinary snakes to Kundalini Shakti, to Shiva Mahadev who is Nageshvara or Ahipati, the Lord of the Serpents, who holds all the electrical forces in existence, both manifest and unmanifest. — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) July 25, 2020

Worship of Snakes

#नागपंचमी #NagPanchami #NagPanchami2020 Hindus celebrate Nag panchami because the sankes protect the agriculture fields by eating rats and mice who usually destroy whole crops.Snake prevents the damage to our fields.And in return we thanks him on Nag panchami by offering milk. pic.twitter.com/DOsrNtgR9m — Shivam Raut (@ShivamR41393183) July 25, 2020

Blessings From Shiva

Happy Nagpanchami.. May God shiva bless world with good health and corona free once again ..जय भोले #NagPanchami नागपंचमी #NagPanchami2020 pic.twitter.com/9yIAQ2uwK5 — Akash Deshmukh (@Akkideshmukh112) July 25, 2020

Strength and Power to Everyone

A lot more people have shared similar messages about blessings and happiness to everyone. It is a significant festival in the holy month of Shravan. We too wish our readers Happy Nag Panchami 2020!

