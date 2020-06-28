National Camera Day is observed on June 29 every year to commemorate the camera, photography and their invention. A camera is an irreplaceable tool which is used to record and cherish memories about people, events, places and a lot more. Before the camera, the only way to document scenery was to pain it, but not everyone could do capture the right essence. So, cameras have played a significant role in our lives and will continue to do so in the future. As National Camera Day 2020 approaches in the United States, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about camera and photography. We bring something which is a part of the evolution of the camera. National Selfie Day 2020 History and Significance: Know More About the Day Dedicated to Self-Portraiture That Took The Photography World By Storm.

While cameras play an important role in our lives, we forget how it helped us. National Camera Day also acts as a reminder to help us understand the value of the device in our daily lives. You can make people aware of the importance of the day by posting pictures of beautiful photographs on social media with the hashtags #Nationalcameraday, #photograph, #photography and #camera. Meanwhile, here are some facts which traces history of photography and camera.

The word "photography" originates from Greek which means light. The word camera originates from the Latin word “camera obscura” which means “dark chamber”.

The first-ever camera was a pinhole camera, dating back to the 4th or 5th century.

The world's first photo was taken in 1826 by a French scientist, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce with a camera obscura.

The first 35mm SLR camera was introduced by Ihagee - the Kine Exakta 1.

The first colour photograph was introduced in 1861 by Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell.

The world's first colour photo was of a tartan ribbon produced by photographing it three times through red, blue, and yellow filters which were recombined into one colour composite.

In 1878, English photographer Eadweard Muybridge produced the first photo on movement which subsequently led to first motion pictures.

The first underwater colour photograph was taken off the Florida Keys in the Gulf of Mexico by Dr William Longley and National Geographic staff photographer Charles Martin in 1926.

The film used to capture the photos on NASA's Apollo 11 moon missions was manufactured by Kodak.

Today, the largest camera collection is owned by Dilish Parekh, a photojournalist from Mumbai. He owns a total of 4,425 antique cameras.

The first aerial photograph was taken by French photographer and balloonist Gaspar Felix Tournachon in 1858.

The first instant camera was invented by Samuel Shlafrock.

Did you know that the most viewed photograph is Windows XP's default wallpaper by Charles O'Rear on a medium format camera in 1996? The approximate location is believed to be 3101 Fremont Dr. in Sonoma, CA. You can do various things to observe National Camera Day like clicking pictures or going to a photography class or learning about a new camera and many others. We wish you all a Happy Camera Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).