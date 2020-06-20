'First, let me take a selfie!' remember the song that took over social media and taking selfie became the coolest thing? Ever since the advent of social media platforms and better cell phones with front cameras, selfie turned into norm. However, did you know that there exists an official day that selfies? Also known as, National Selfie Day June 21 is celebrated as selfie day. Mirror selfie, low-angle selfie, top selfie, you just name it, there are so many types of selfies that netizens love. You feeling yourself or just want to capture your look, all you have to do is turn your front camera on and take a selfie. So many types of selfie filters are also available that make your selfie look super amazing! However, let's take a look at history and significance of National Selfie Day.

National Selfie Day History and Significance

People have always loved an image of their own self. To be able to see how we all look to others has always raised curiosity in people. Self-portraiture has been loved since the beginning of time and ever since the first camera was invented in 1885, people wanted to have their own picture clicked. However, talking about today, it has become as easy as a click to get your selfie. That too you can have it in your own way, and as many times as you like it. At around 2005, when camera phone and digital cameras, and social media became more easily accessible “selfie” took the photography world by storm.

Did you know that the first selfie is widely credited to Robert Cornelius? He was an American chemist and also founding father of photography. Cornelius had to sit still for 10-15 minutes to create the first intentional self-portrait using the daguerreotype method of photography in 1839.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).