It is a tragic time for all the cat and meme lovers. Nobiko, the cat from Kochi, Japan, has passed away at the age of 18 years old. The feline who was famous and was the real inspiration of ‘longcat’ viral meme is no more. The cat took the internet by storm in 2006 for its long appearance. Hong Kong-based website, Stand News reported that Longcat was rushed to the vet after being found in a weak state. The cat eventually passed away during the afternoon. Netizens reacted to the news. As they mourn the death of the feline, social media users shared pictures and memes of their beloved feline, in remembrance of the iconic animal.

Nobiko received many nicknames online, after it first appeared on the imageboard 2chan between 2004 and 2005. The cat, which reportedly stood at 65 cm from head to toe made its way to the netizens’ heart after memes began spreading in 2006 on the imageboard 4chan. This is how Long Cat was cemented in internet history alongside the likes of the Grumpy Cat and more. Grumpy Cat Dies; Internet's Beloved Feline Who Made People Smile with Her Angry Expression Passes Away at 7.

According to media reports, the cat’s owner found Nobiko lying around their home weakly and was taken to the vet immediately. At the time, the vet informed the cat’s owner that Nobiko was too ill to undergo any X-rays. The feline was the eldest of several cats at home. While the cat parents are coping with the news as best they can, netizens are sharing throwback pictures and memes of the long cat, remembering the most recognisable kitties on the internet. Loki, The 'Vampire' Cat Goes Viral For Her 'Evil' Looks.

Check Tweets:

yes, it’s true. long cat, known as nobiko in japan, has left us. https://t.co/Alk76dB98h pic.twitter.com/8MOSnWYH60 — isabella steger (@stegersaurus) September 20, 2020

RIP Nobiko

rest in peace our long prince pic.twitter.com/lS6YnUSMgB — isabella steger (@stegersaurus) September 20, 2020

Pics of Nobiko Surface on the Internet

Longcat is No More

2020 has taken Longcat from us. pic.twitter.com/08qNAQMjV8 — Jonesbones (@Jonesbo13619334) September 20, 2020

She Was 18!

Longcat has died. She was 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/OcGISEJnq9 — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) September 20, 2020

RIP Longcat

rest in peace longcat 😿💔 pic.twitter.com/ZMzb0GKwRR — Moss (@mossmeatart) September 20, 2020

The Legendary Long Cat

Rest in peace to to the legendary longcat, your legacy has inspired many pic.twitter.com/ZXrWHqnW32 — speedbump (& horseradish!) (@spoodbeemp) September 21, 2020

RIP

Rest in peace long cat 😢🤲🏼😔 pic.twitter.com/UNtomvk0iL — Ser Oreo Maqbool (@SerBrownLegend) September 20, 2020

Nobiko has surely left us many memories that we all will be able to cherish forever. The longcat was one of the several internet-famous cats to pass away in recent years. Rest in peace, Nobiko!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).