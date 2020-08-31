Kerala’s biggest and most significant festival, Onam is celebrated today. Yes, the main day of Onam 2020, Thiruvonam or Thiru Onam is here, and people cannot contain their excitement. The joy of decorating houses with flowers by drawing pookalam designs, gorging on scrumptious Sadhya on the banana leaf, ladies dressing up in traditional Kasavu sarees and indulging in other festivities during the sacred second day is everything. Despite the pandemic scaling down the celebrations, the positive attitude and festive spirit showcased by Keralites is truly heart-warming. Amul, the leading dairy brand in India, also wished Malayalis (or Malayalees) across the globe with their latest topical add and it boasts of all the elements associated with the harvest festival. Onam 2020 HD Images & New Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Happy Onam Wishes With These WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Messages.

Amul tweeted their new topical ad to wish everyone on Onam. They write, “#Amul Topical: Wishing everyone a happy Onam!” However, it’s their creative poster that sends out a real heart-touching greeting to every Malayali coming across this post. In the background of the topical ad, we can also see a Kathakali face. And then, we have Amul’s iconic Utterly Butterly Girl has decided to dress for the special occasion. Yes, she is wearing an authentic golden and white Kasavu saree with a red blouse. If you too wish to learn how to wear one, you can check this last-minute tip to drape a Kasavu saree and, also learn of its significance on Onam day.

Amul Girl is not only dressed perfectly for the occasion, but also seen making pookalam design. Now for the uninitiated, pookalam means flower rangoli, an art form originating in the Indian subcontinent, in which patterns are created on the floor or the ground using quartz powder materials such as coloured rice, coloured sand or flower petals. For Onam, people use flowers, to make pookalam designs to adorn their houses.

Apart from Kasavu saree and pookalam designs, it is the fun tagline that sums up the feeling of celebrating Onam. It is ‘Add Swadya to Sadya’ in direct reference to the famous Onam Sadhya, a lavish feast that’s very close to every Malayali’s heart. A typical Sadhya consists of 24-28 dishes, mostly vegetarian, being served on a huge banana leaf.

View Amul Topic Ad For Onam 2020

Onam celebrations take place to honour the return of King Mahabali, the greatest ruler of the land. The love and devotion the mighty king had for his subjects remain unmatched, and this is why Lord Vishnu in his Vamana form granted him the boon of returning to earth and visit houses of his subjects once a year. We wish everyone celebrating this beautiful festival, a very Happy Onam or Onam Ashamsakal!

