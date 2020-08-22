Happy Onam! The celebrations of Thiruvonam have begun and on this day people dress up in their traditional best. One of the most beautiful sights is to see Kerala women wear the traditional Kasavu saree! The White and gold saree stands out for its elegance and auspiciousness on Onam. This saree may seem less gaudy in appearance, but it is associated with a very old cultural heritage and unique art. This saree is worn by the Malayali community on various occasions like visiting temples and weddings. But it holds special importance on Onam day. Let's discuss the significance of gold and white saree on Onam but before that to keep up with the festive spirits, we have got you a collection of Happy Onam messages, images, greetings, GIFs, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers as well. All of these are for free download which you can share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other mediums. Scroll on for a beautiful collection of Onam 2020 messages and wishes. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

The word Kasavu actually means the zari used in the border of this saree. You'll see a traditional Kasavu saree off white in colour with beautiful gold border. Kasavu is really the material used to make this saree and in the same way, when the material is used to make Mundu (dhoti) for men, it is called Kasavu Mundu. In Kerala, traditional attire like saree, mundu (dhoti) and setu mundu (a two-piece saree) are commonly called kathari, i.e. handlooms. They are extremely popular in the state and on Onam people tend to revisit their traditions by wearing the attires. White Kerala sarees that have a coloured Casu border in place of gold are called Kara. Here are some ways you can style your traditional look on Onam:

Wear With Black Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesziyaaa Thomas (@kesziyaaa) on May 18, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

Go Sleeveless and Pair It With a Gold Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Tailang (@that.indiangirl) on Feb 16, 2020 at 4:20am PST

Go Heavy On Jhumkas and Muted Makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S W E T H A ✨ (@sareestylingideas) on Aug 19, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Go Experimental With Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pria Menon (@priamenon) on Feb 3, 2019 at 11:53pm PST

Red Works With Everything

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benozeer Khan (@khanbenozeer) on Jan 29, 2019 at 4:03am PST

