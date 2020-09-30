Recently, James Charles got a new puppy named "Theo" and while he is totally obsessed, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) were not very happy by Charles' decision. They called him out for buying a dog from a breeder and while it makes a valid point James Charles' fans are in no mood to take it. They gave it back to PETA and Twitter is flooded with reactions. James already had a cute dog called ‘Finn’ while he also bought Theo. James introduced Theo via a video on his YouTube channel that he captioned 'SURPRISE! We Got A New Puppy'. However, James happened to get Theo from a pet breeder and PETA called him out on Twitter for buying a dog from a breeder instead of adopting one.

However, what seemed like would cancel James Charles on Twitter had the opposite effect and his fans came out to support him instead. PETA wrote on the tweet: “Using a puppy for clout is anything but cute. Buying a dog when there are over 70 million homeless animals is just plain reckless.”

Using a puppy for clout is anything but cute 😡



Buying a dog when there are over 70 million homeless animals is just plain reckless. pic.twitter.com/ug8s0ffIhI— PETA (@peta) September 26, 2020

They further attached a video along with the tweet which didn’t have any trigger warning. And showed how dog breeders mutilate the puppies at an early age to meet certain standards. We agree with everything except what they said at the end of the video. That so many celebrities buy animals and misuse them for the sake of clout. But it feels good to see that his fans are here to support him. Fans are really angry at PETA for coming to James Charles and trying to cancel him.

James Charles CANCELLED BY PETA. PETA claims James bought pet from breeder to “exploit for clout.” PETA claims James should have used privilege to adopt pet from shelter.



Senior Drama Correspondent Dr. Montelooney says:

“👁👄👁”



What are your thoughts?pic.twitter.com/gdnEu46eWN— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 27, 2020

So apparently James Charles showed his dog and peta is acting like he’s running puppy auschwitz even though peta does that.— Designated Kitty (@Designatedkitty) September 28, 2020

About Jeffree Star

so james charles shares his happy moment of buying his own dog and that’s now using a dog for clout? but jeffree star has fuck loads of dogs that are all over his socials daily AND he wears real fur and yall stay silent? hm 🤔— abi (@sunfl0wer154) September 27, 2020

In the above tweet, a fan even called out PETA for not going after Jeffree Star who wears real animal fur on daily basis. I don’t know if you guys have noticed this thing or not. But PETA post pictures and videos without any trigger warning and show it to the world what’s actually happening with so many stray and fur animals. James Charles hasn't been able to deliver his merch on time claim some of his customers, some of whom had ordered back in May. Yes, it's been almost as late as four months that James Charles hasn't been able to deliver some of his Sisters Apparel. Customers took to Twitter to complain and said that it's been months that they purchased the merch and haven't received them as yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).