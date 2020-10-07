Mumbai, October 7: A noted TikTok star with massive fan following died in a road mishap, reports said on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Prateek Khatri, was highly popular among the now-banned video sharing app users, with his short clips gaining significant amount of traction. His demise was mourned by netizens. Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old TikTok Star, Dies By Suicide, Reason Behind Taking The Extreme Step Yet to Be Known.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Khatri met a fatal car accident last night in the city. He was reported dead after being taken to the medical facility. Prominent social media users who personally knew Khatri confirmed his demise.

Aashika Bhatia and Bhawika Motwani, popular Instagram users and friends of the deceased, mourned the death of Khatri while confirming his demise in the car accident.

Khatri, apart from being a TikTok star, was also considered as a "social media influencer". His Instagram account had 43.2 thousand followers.

Amir Siddique, another TikTok star, condoled the demise of Khatri with a heartfelt note on Instagram. He urged everyone to drive safely and value all moments of life due to its unpredictable fate.

"It is really disturbing to wake up everyday and come across some new sad news on a daily basis. Waking up with the news of demise of my friend @prateekkhatrii has made me realise that life is so short and unpredictable. Always drive carefully. Keep your closed ones safe and take special care of them...(sic)," he posted.

In June this year, another TikTok star Siya Kakkar had died by suicide. Her death had left scores of fans in a state of shock. In 2018, the community of social media influencers was similarly left in sorrow with the death of YouTuber and reality TV star Danish Zehen.

