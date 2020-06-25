Siya Kakkar, a 16-year-old TikTok star has died by suicide. As per immediate reports, the reason for her death is not known. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani put up an Instagram post revealing that the TikToker has died. Viral in his post also says that he spoke to her manager Arjun Sarin who confirmed her death. Siya had over 93,400 followers on Instagram and more than 1.1 million following on TikTok. She often posts her dance videos on the social networking platform. Siya's TikTok videos have a total of 17.5 million likes. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?

Viral in the Instagram post also mentioned that Arjun spoke to her even last night about a song collaboration when she seemed to be in a good mood. Viral writes that Arjun told him "she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way." As the news spread, her fans and followers paid condolences. Many who appeared saddened by her death wondered what made the teenager take the extreme step. Siya uploaded her last TikTok video on Wednesday. Viral in his post also mentioned that she produced good content on TikTok.

Viral Bhayani's Post on Siya Kakkar's Death:

Siya Kakkar's suicide comes after popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The actor's death took the film industry, fans and family by shock. Prior to his death, Sushant's former manager 28-year-old Disha Salian had also taken her life by falling off a high-rise building in Malad on June 8.

