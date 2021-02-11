Valentine Week 2021 is ongoing, and the days preceding Valentine’s Day are filled with love and emotions. Starting from Rose Day, each event has its own charm on couples. But for singles, they resort to funny memes. It is Promise Day 2021 today, which celebrates the promises and commitments we give to our significant others. A section of social media dedicated all the posts to love, while the other promises laughter. Whether you are single or not, Promise Day 2021 funny memes and jokes on Twitter are hilarious AF, and you must not miss the reactions!

Promises are meant to be kept, they say, but we sometimes forget what those special words mean. We promise ourselves to follow certain goals for the New Year; but most of the time, we fail to continue that too. While most are using the hashtag #PromiseDay to tweet out messages and wishes for their loved ones, another bunch are posting hilarious memes. From false promises to heartbreaks, and more, netizens have added a bit more fun to the day. If you are feeling lonely, this Valentine Week, Promise Day 2021 funny memes and jokes might cheer you up!

Promise day exist Nibbi: promise me you don't smoke🚬 Nibba: yeah babe promise you After Promise day promise be like🥺🥺#PromiseDay #ValentinesDay #ValentineWeek #Trending pic.twitter.com/JD2LUuJfA8 — Prashant Raj (@mrprashantraj4) February 11, 2021

#PromiseDay Me to My Crush :- I Promise you I will always with you in any way in any condition My Self-respect to Me :- pic.twitter.com/uEpw70QPwd — Adc Wale Bhaiya (@AdcWale) February 10, 2021

Nibba Nibbi to each other on #PromiseDay pic.twitter.com/O1T9l4ddNc — Bhatu Baviskar (@BhatuBaviskar1) February 11, 2021

Couples are celebrating #PromiseDay Their new year resolution :- pic.twitter.com/LnmFeWqFL9 — Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) February 11, 2021

Aren’t they hilarious? Not only funny, but the reactions are also quite relatable too, which make it worth more of laughter. Keeping the jokes aside, Promise Day reminds us all why it is important to keep our word. Happy Promise Day, everyone!

