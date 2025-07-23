A man travelling on the Sabarmati Express was caught with INR 1.8 crore in cash hidden inside two trolley bags, triggering concerns as he was en route to poll-bound Chhapra in Bihar. The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended the passenger, Om Prakash Chaudhary, during a routine check in the A2 coach at Ballia station. A video of the incident shows Chaudhary being questioned as he opens the suitcases filled with bundles of cash. The 25-year-old, a resident of Saran district, claimed he was transporting the money from Jhansi to Chhapra but failed to produce any valid documents. The GRP has informed the Income Tax Department and is taking further legal action. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Man Caught With INR 1.8 Crore Cash on Train in Ballia

In UP's Ballia, a man was apprehended by GRP onboard Sabarmati Express with two trolley bags full of cash worth ₹1.8 crores. The man had boarded the train in Jhansi and was on his way to poll bound Chhapra in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/Q27V33hQc0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2025

