A 75-year-old man was dog walking when he had a scary encounter with a huge grass snake. Chris Tredwell was stunned when a snake landed out of nowhere almost on his head. It appeared that it fell from the sky, but it was actually being carried away by a crow who dropped it. The snake did survive the fall but thankfully did not cause any harm to Tredwell or the dogs. He admitted that he thought it was rope initially but when it fell right in front of him, he knew it was a snake. He has been regularly visiting the Hartsholme Country Park, in Lincoln but this is the first time he saw such a huge snake around. Snakes on The Loose! 5 Times Slithering Reptiles Gave People The Fright of Their Lives (Watch Video).

Tredwell is a wildlife enthusiast and thus recognised that it was a grass snake and it would mean no harm. He was quoted to Lincolnshire Live, "The snake landed right in front of me - it just missed me. It was too heavy for the bird to carry. It just appeared as if it was too heavy for it." He mentioned that he had seen the crow pick up something and guessed it would be a rope. No sooner, the bird flew and dropped the snake almost on Chris. he called it his weirdest encounter, well, we wouldn't blame him. A snake falling out of the sky, that's like a nightmare. TikTok Video of Pet Dog Hurling Away Snake in The Field Goes Viral, But Twitter Has Mixed Reactions About This 'Good Boy'.

Check The Pic Here:

Snake falls from sky and lands near Lincoln park dog walker - https://t.co/rawXZm4OCo Image copyright Chris Tredwell Image caption NewsATW pic.twitter.com/JpFl2s2PAp — Eric Thompson (@isearch247) June 18, 2020

Chris Tredwell also joked that he didn't know if he was more stunned or the snake. The reptile had managed to survive the fall and when one of the dogs went ahead to sniff it, it recoiled. The snake then slithered away into the nearby bushes. He added, "It's certainly the biggest one I've seen and it's the biggest one I've had dropped on me. I'm interested in nature so I was lucky enough to know it wasn't a poisonous snake."

