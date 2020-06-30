The long-awaited day (to some), has finally arrived. The video-sharing app, TikTok has completely gone offline today, June 30, 2020, after users reported to unable to upload, share or watch videos on the Chinese application and the website. Yes, just a day after the Government announced to ban TikTok among 59 other Chinese apps, the application has stopped working and gone entirely offline. After people started experiencing the same, they were quick to report on Twitter, announcing that the application has finally gone offline. Netizens trend #RIPTikTok funny memes and jokes on Twitter, bidding farewell to the Chinese application with hilarious reactions. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, Users Unable to Upload, Share or Watch Videos on Chinese App and Website.

On June 29, 2020, the Government of India announced to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. The move came in amid the border tension between India and China. Soon, people began to trend #TikTokBaninIndia, accompanied with memes and jokes. However, users could still access it. Now, the application has finally gone offline. If one opens TikTok’s website on the desktop or the application on the smartphone, it shows a network error, along with a notice. TikTok Ban Sparks CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Online: Netizens Believe Ajey Nagar Must Be the Happiest Man RN After the Chinese App Is Banned! Hilarious Posts Go Viral.

“Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority,” reads the notice. Soon, people began to trend #RIPTikTok accompanied with the screenshots of network error as they try and open the application. Below are some of the best memes and jokes, as netizens celebrate TikTok ban in the nation. #TikTokBaninIndia Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter As Netizens Laud Govt's Move to Ban The Chinese App Among 59 Others.

#RIPTikTok Trends on Twitter:

This is What Appears!

Banned and blocked... No new video.. no scroll.. no internet connection 🤣😜 finally RIP#RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/XzZWgsw43N — Chandan Saini (@Chandan71082671) June 30, 2020

TikTok Removed From Play Store As Well

Now officially tiktok is removed From play store. #RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/qJQZFEkKUi — DevPatel 🇮🇳 (@devpatel710) June 30, 2020

Are You Experiencing the Same?

So I still have the app, nothing loads anymore except THIS VIDEO!!!! 🥺😥 #RIPTiktok pic.twitter.com/2oUc4LH3ol — 🌸🦦✨ (@bobachailatte) June 30, 2020

When CarryMinati Said It!

LOL

#pubgban After ban of 59 Chinese apps in India 😂 Le pubg player & mobile companies:#RIPtiktok pic.twitter.com/zWtvLBGAjR — Suraj🔱🇮🇳 (@surajsiiingh) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, YouTubers

Along with TikTok, the Government have banned SHAREit, Helo, WeChat, UC Browser, Shein and many other applications over national concerns. Subsequently, TikTok and other 58 Chinese apps were also delisted from the Google Play and App Store.

