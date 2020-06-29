Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday, June 29, 2020 decided to ban 59 Chinese apps along with TikTok. With the announcement, Twitter was quick to react as some of them were probably praying for this day to come. There have been an ongoing debate, with netizens seeking the government to ban TikTok app, alleging that it significantly provides ‘cringe’ videos. Soon, #TikTokBaninIndia began to trend on the microblogging app, as netizens laud govt.’s move to ban the Chinese app among 59 others. Netizens celebrate the decision with funny memes, jokes and hilarious reactions, and you cannot miss them. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

‘Ban TikTok App,’ has for long been an ongoing debate on social media. It was majorly seen during the lockdown, and also after YouTuber CarryMinati’s video that was eventually taken down from the platform. Many TikTok clips came in social media that were allegedly glorifying abuses. Again, the border tension between India and China led many to debate over the fact that the Chinese apps should be banned. With the government’s announcement of banning TikTok along with other apps, netizens flood their Twitter timeline with memes and jokes lauding the move.

The 59 Chinese apps include, TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi COmmunity, Club Factory, WeChat, UC News, Weibo, Xender, Meitu, CamScanner, and Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile.

