Celebrities have bad days, too, and this week, singer Lizzo was having a particularly bad one as she reached out to her fans on popular social media platform TikTok. Suffice to say, the singer was not let down by her fans who were right there to provide her with a spot of 'pick me up' during her hard time.

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you?” asked the singer. “Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?”

Lizzo went on to add, "I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me.”

The outpouring of support overwhelmed the singer who often shares her struggles with mental health on social media. One fan commented on the singers ability to uplift people around the world with her craft and messages on body positivity. Another fan expressed her solidarity sharing how much she too “hates that feeling” noting that she is proud of her for speaking up.

Tell us if this doesn't make you love her more

Lizzo was extremely gratified by the support from her fans and added “I am loved. I’m not alone.”

The singer seems to be doing good after her breakdown on Tiktok. “I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could, and TikTok was one of those ways,” shared Lizzo. “To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I’m not crying anymore,” she shared.

This isn't the first time the singer has been open about her feelings on social media.

But every time the singer stumbles, her fans are always there to offer words of support. In this day and age, where social media trolls are aplenty, it sure is nice to see a spirit of camaraderie amongst folks.

