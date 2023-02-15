Anti-Valentine’s Day 2023 is almost here. The first day of this week - Slap Day 2023 - will be celebrated on February 15. This annual commemoration is a day of fun and banter for people who are done and tired of all the love, hearts and romance that comes with the celebration of Valentine’s Day. While the celebration of Valentine’s Day is prefaced with Valentine’s Week - where each day is dedicated to an act of spreading love, the days of Anti-valentines Week is focused more on emotion than action. This is the reason that the best way to celebrate Slap Day is bound to be by sharing sassy comebacks that can make your ex crumble. Anti-Valentine Week 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: Single? Or Just Heartbroken? You Have to Celebrate This Week via Hilarious Posts.

While many of us have been through breakups that have added to our sense of comedy and given us a taste of dark jokes, we hardly get a chance to put this top-quality material to good use. Whether it is accepting that you never being able to “find someone like your ex” is a blessing more than a curse or knowing that some mistakes come at a very heavy price - like emotional trauma, therapy costs and sometimes scams that leave us in debts; the answer to these heavy prices is never actual violence. Instead, here are some funny one-line comebacks that you can post for your ex online, in the hopes of giving them the loudest virtual slap. (PS - if it stings, it probably is you and not them).

If you’re going to be two-faced, you could at least make one of them pretty.

You are sure to go really far in life, I do hope you stay there.

I thought I had the flu, but then I realized your face makes me sick to my stomach.

I meant it when I told you, you mean more to me than my life. But you should know I was suicidal when we were together.

I am just getting out of a very bad cold. The week of stuffy nose - and I still did not feel as suffocated as I did with you.

We hope that these comments help add some laughs and soothe your heart this Anti Valentines’ Week! Happy Slap Day!

