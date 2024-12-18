Word puzzle games are fun and engaging and keep players hooked for being creative and challenging. Whether players need to arrange letters in a specific way, dig deeper for hidden meanings, or find a common thread between words, word puzzles never cease to entertain. Ever since Wordle was released in 2021, it took the world by storm. Following the success of the game, The New York Times launched the latest word game, ‘Connections’ in June 2023. Since then, it has become the New York Times’ second-most-played word puzzle. Unlike Wordle, which just tests your vocabulary, Connections tests your linguistic skills and your logic and pattern-recognition skills as well. The rules of the game are very simple, but it still sparks excitement and frustration among players. So, exactly how do you play Connections? Scroll below to learn more. Wordle Meaning: What Is Wordle? How Do You Play It? Beginner’s Guide to Internet’s Favourite Word Game.

How to Play Connections?

Players are given a grid of 16 words. The goal of the game is to sort the words into four groups of four. Sounds simple? Then why does it frustrate? To solve the puzzle and group the words correctly, players need to use creativity. The words may seem random and unrelated, but the challenge is to find a hidden connection or common theme between the words. The words could cover a variety of topics ranging from science and sports to entertainment and world affairs, blending learning with fun in every round. The difficulty levels vary, with yellow being the easiest to crack, green and blue categories having medium difficulty, and purple being the hardest.

If the answers are right, they will flash in the colour of the category and be removed from the board. If the answers are incorrect, they remain grey and stay on the board. The connections include wordplay, meanings, synonyms, antonyms, grammar, or word families. The game does not have a time limit, and players are given four chances for errors before the answers are unveiled. While some words might be easy to decipher, some are intentionally tricky and push players to think outside the box and be creative when identifying the connection between them. If you feel stuck, hit the ‘Shuffle’ button to give your brain the mental jog it needs to find the right answer. Wordle Words, Tips and Tricks: How to Win at Wordle Every Time? Quick Strategies and Five-Letter Words to Improve Your Score and Master the Word Puzzle.

The New York Time Connections word puzzle game was created by Wyna Liu and is a fun way to test your linguistic, logic, and pattern-recognition skills. The game is the perfect mix of creativity and challenge and offers a satisfying mental workout for anyone looking to enhance their cognitive skills and expand their vocabulary in a fun way. The game is available on any device, and its user-friendly and clean design make it accessible to players of all levels.

