Madrid, March 3: In a cooling labour market, Marta Puerto was just one of thousands of job searchers fighting to stand out and give up. With a one-minute, forty-two-second video uploaded on LinkedIn, her luck turned around. The marketing manager in Madrid made the decision to attempt to tell her story in a fresh way by promoting herself to potential employers rather than depending solely on the traditional CV.

Hundreds of companies have taken notice of the video, which has amassed over 60,000 likes on LinkedIn and counting. Google Layoffs: Sacked Indian Worker Take to LinkedIn To Share Personal Experiences, Says ‘It’s Like a Breakup’.

Marta Puerto's Video Showcasing Her Skills Goes Viral

Puerto said that she has gotten over 5,000 connection requests on the app and is currently receiving a deluge of interview invitations from corporations. Puerto filed many applications after being fired from the financial startup Xolo in October. Still, she primarily got automatic responses to her applications, making it difficult for her to move on to the next round of the procedure.

She started to feel burdened by the numerous automated rejections. Although getting to an interview was almost tough, she performed well once she was there. Google India Employee Takes to LinkedIn Saying ‘It’s My Turn To Say Goodbye’, After Being Sacked.

The 29-year-old said that shortly after she shared the video on Wednesday with the title "Meet Marta: the movie," a former colleague who is currently employed by a different firm messaged her and asked if he could interview her the following week. And then the texts started coming in. The amount of inquiries was so great that she had to create a second email account. Several firms have proposed to cover the cost of her move. "The interview I had today wanted me to relocate to London and I said no," Puerto said. "But then they said, 'Okay, we spoke with the CEO, you could be remote, that's fine.'"

