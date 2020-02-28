StayAwayFromPeopleWho Trends on Twitter With Netizens Avoiding Toxic Situations, Check Funny Tweets

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho Trends Online (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Whether we realise it or not, the people we spend our time play a significant role in our life. Our level of advancement in life is directly affected by the types of people we choose to spend our time with. Not to mention, time is valuable! And if you are surrounded by negativity, aka toxic people, the majority of the time, you are bound to lose your direction. How terribly destructive can spending time with toxic people be? Social media has the answer! #StayAwayFromPeopleWho is currently trending on Twitter with netizens striving to avoid poisonous situations. While some of the tweets are funny, others have quite worthy of opinions to give. #ThingsWeShouldCancel Trends on Twitter, Netizens List Things That Should NOT Exist (and It Includes a Certain US President).

Many trending hashtags are running on Twitter every day. But only a few make sense hitting right at the ironic situations. ‘Stay Away From People Who’ is one of those hashtags allowing people to talk their heart out and also stay positive. Admit it or not, we all have met that toxic person once in our life who made situations more miserable. And if we surround ourselves mores with such people, we risk losing ourselves and our path in life as a result of the poison that continues to spread in our minds, each time we interact with them. So, stay away from them sooner, before your situations get any worse than what already is. #SeduceSomeoneinFourWords Trends on Twitter and People Get Busy Posting Funny Memes at the Art of Seduction.

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho always have something negative to say about your ideas👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cnjBCdfWZQ — @LezboGee (@BogeeLez) February 28, 2020

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho never pick their nose in public. They care too much about what other people think. pic.twitter.com/tcoSzCrYtO — Twan (@blacctastic) February 28, 2020

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho infiltrate your Larp group and ask you about your virginity. pic.twitter.com/SuprynLJKg — Elka Stryder (@ElkaStryder) February 28, 2020

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho thinks that social media jobs are easy. pic.twitter.com/lAAtN5KGsY — Yash Shah (@iamtheyashshah) February 28, 2020

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho don't like kpop cause they can't understand what they're saying... clownery luv... pic.twitter.com/eKhuisvYqS — 𝑗𝑒𝑛𝑜 𝑐𝑒𝑜 𝑜𝑓 𝑏𝑓 𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 (@fairierenjun) February 28, 2020

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho wants to know every move you make , not everyone wants the best for you pic.twitter.com/EBdLbkH2E6 — a.dk (@a_dk93) February 28, 2020

#StayAwayFromPeopleWho continuously ask things of you, but never once deliver a gd thing YOU need. Your time and energy is better spent literally anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/NQ71PuyzWn — Margarita (she/her/ella) (@MargieC899) February 28, 2020

If there is someone who constantly zaps your positivity, energy, and focus, you have a drainer in your circle. So, from whom do you prefer to stay away? Clean the negative air you are surrounded by this weekend. You have better things to deal with!