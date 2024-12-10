Mumbai, being a coastal city, experiences hot and humid weather for most of the year. So, when the temperatures finally drop, the city enjoys the cooler weather but also becomes the subject of Mumbai winter funny memes and hilarious jokes. In recent weeks, the temperatures in the Maximum City have dropped, and residents have been welcoming this change. The change in weather also means bringing out jackets and sweaters, along with a barrage of Mumbai weather memes. Even though people in Mumbai are wrapping themselves in blankets and laughing at the city’s winter season, friends from the north, where winters are extreme, can’t help but laugh at the idea of Mumbai’s winter. Mumbai Winter Funny Memes And Jokes Take Over Twitter As Cold Winds Bring The Chill Factor in Maximum City.

The city is experiencing a major drop in temperatures after a long time, and Mumbaikars are making the most of it by enjoying hot chocolate and warm drinks. Known for its unrelenting heat and dreaded monsoons, Mumbai’s sudden dip in temperatures has sparked many jokes and memes not only from residents of the city but from other parts of the country as well. As the city embraces the winter season and Mumbaikars enjoy the cool breeze and get cosy, here are some funny Mumbai winter memes, images, and hilarious Mumbai winter jokes to enjoy and share some laughter. Mumbai Winter Funny Memes and 'Cold' Tweets Go Viral as Netizens Rejoice Temperature Drop in The Maximum City.

Mumbai Winter Making a Grand Comeback!

Mumbai Winter Memes

Mumbai Winter Hilarious Jokes

Mumbai Winters

It’s Freezing Cold!

Winter is finally here!

Ok I hope the winter is finally here in Mumbai with this weekend's drop in temperature. No please don't make fun. Bye. pic.twitter.com/yv2pFTcllu — Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 9, 2024

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lit Memes Mumbai (@litmemesmumbai)

Finally!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Christian Memes (@postingbits)

This year, the city woke up to one of its coldest December mornings in six years. On that note, don’t forget to share these hilarious memes and enjoy them as much as you are enjoying the Mumbai winter!

