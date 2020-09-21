Stephen King is one of the most famous American authors, best-known writing books in the genres of horror, supernatural, fantasy and science-fiction genres. Several books of the author have also received screen adaptations including the likes of The Shining, It, The Shawshank Redemption, Secret Window among many others. The author's books have sold more than 350 million copies and King is a global phenomenon when it comes to these genres. For his brilliant writing, King has also received several accolades including, d Bram Stoker Awards, World Fantasy Awards, and British Fantasy Society Awards among others. Famous Book Writer Stephen King Quits Facebook; Says Too Much of Fake News & Misinformation on Platform.

As the famed author celebrates his birthday on September 21, we take a look at some of his best quotes. Some on life and some about the importance of reading and how books can truly enrich you. The author knows exactly how to put it into words, the miseries of life and has also made brilliant statements on fighting our inner demons. Stephen King is one name that is popular among both cinema and book lovers and many thankful to him for giving them some of the best things to read. As we celebrate this amazing author's birthday, here are some of his best quotes. Stephen King Believes Oscars Are ‘Rigged’ for White People, Says ‘We Don’t Live in Perfect World’.

"Books Are A Uniquely Portable Magic”

“Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying"

“Monsters Are Real, And Ghosts Are Real Too. They Live Inside Us, And Sometimes, They Win”

“Humour Is Almost Always Anger With Its Make-up On"

“We Lie Best When We Lie To Ourselves”

“When All Else Fails, Give Up And Go To The Library”

We bet these amazing quotes will further inspire you to read more of Stephen King's works. The author has published over 61 novels, including seven under the pen name Richard Bachman, and five non-fiction books. As King says, 'When all else fails, give up and go to the library", maybe it's time for yout to pick up an amazing book of King and get hooked to it until the pandemic subsides.

