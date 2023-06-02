The Boogeyman is an upcoming horror film which is based on the popular short story by Stephen King, and horror fans are quite elated. The movie will focuses on a family of a father and his two kids who are being preyed on by an entity. Stephen King's novels are no doubt beloved, and seeing his books come to life is an exciting thing to look forward to. So here's everything you should know about The Boogeyman. The First Poster for Rob Savage's The Boogeyman Has Been Released.

Cast

The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina as the father, Sophie Thatcher as the older sister, and Vivien Lyra Blair as the younger sister. They will also be joined by David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, LisaGay Hamilton and many others.

Plot

The Boogeyman follows Sadie and Sawyer Harper who are reeling from their mother's death. Their father Will, who is devastated by his own pain, is a therapist. But he does not show his kids any affection, which is something they try to claim from him. A desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their house asking for help, but brings in a terrifying entity that preys on the family and feeds on their greatest suffering.

Watch Trailer for The Boogeyman:

Release Date

Directed by Rob Savage, and starring Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian and others, The Boogeyman hits theatres on June 2. Its runtime is also 99 minutes. Twitter Blue Tick Retained on Account of Stephen King As Elon Musk-Run Platform Says He Paid for Twitter Blue Subscription; Author Denies.

Review

A review for The Boogeyman is not out yet, but when it is available, this page will be updated.

