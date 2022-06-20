The summer solstice is generally observed between June 20 and June 22. This year it will be celebrated on June 21. The international celebration of the summer solstice was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on June 20, 2019. Solstice is the point at which the sun is at the greatest distance from the world. As you celebrate Summer Solstice 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated interesting facts about the day that you must know. All You Need To Know About The Longest Day of The Year in Northern Hemisphere

The summer solstice is the longest day but it’s not the latest sunset. The earliest sunrise happens before the summer solstice and the latest sunset after the summer solstice.

On this day, the sun rises at the farthest left and sets at the right most possible spot.

It is observed that the mid-day sun is highest up in the sky, but the sun’s highest point is getting lower and lower over time. This is because the earth’s tilt is slowly decreasing.

On the summer solstice, the sun reached its northernmost point reaching the Tropic of cancer. It stands still and then moves reverse again in the south. That is how Tropic of cancer got its name. A few thousand years ago, the solstice took place when the sun was in the constellation of Cancer the crab.

The word solstice has been derived from two Latin words "Sol" which means "sun" and "stitium" which means "standing." The sun’s path stops from moving northward and appears to stand still before going back the other way.

The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer in many countries and calendars. It is a significant time of the year in many countries and is observed with various festivals and rituals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2022 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).