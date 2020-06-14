Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Social media platforms are filled with messages from celebrities, politicians, journalists and commoners who are expressing their shock and dismay. As the Mumbai Police is investigating the incident, people have taken to social media platforms talking about mental health and depression. Twitterati is talking about the need to talk about your feelings and thoughts with your loved ones rather than keeping it yourself. The incident has once again initiated talks on the importance of mental health and why talks and discussions about it should no more be considered a taboo. People posting tweets on mental health using the hashtags #MentalHealthMatters. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

In the recent past, various celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Manisha Koirala, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amitabh Bachchan among many others are spoken about mental illness. While celebrities continue to actively talk about mental health issues, depression is yet not considered as a mental illness for which therapy is required. Meanwhile, we bring to you a list of tweets highlighting the need to talk about mental issues and seek help. Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: Are Depression and Anxiety Real Illnesses? Mental Health Queries Answered to Help You Decipher Fact from Fiction!

Seek Help if You Are Hurting!

The tragic suicide of popular actor #SushantSinghRajput has put mental health into sharp focus again: - Please reach out if you are having negative thoughts - Look out for others - Remember that even strong people hide deep pain behind a smile, so think before attacking someone — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) June 14, 2020

Be Kind!

Mental health is so so important. We are all going through tough times. Some are blessed with innate strength to handle it but most of us need the support of loved ones to get thorough tough times. Call that friend or relative. Small acts of kindness can go a long way ❤️ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) June 14, 2020

Teach About Mental Health:

Now that the system is going through this academic gap and are clueless about how to go about things, it’s time they introduced mental health as a subject in schools. Pls pls I beg pls — Nikhil (@niquotein) June 14, 2020

Reach Out to Your Loved Ones!

We have to reach a place in the world where there cannot be any stigma attached to mental health... people suffering should not be left to feel lonely or scared or anxious ... pls reach out. There are more people than you think that are there to listen and help.. — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 14, 2020

Help Each Other!

Wonder what mental agony and inner anguish drove #SushantSinghRajput to take this extreme step. Mental health and emotional wellness are realms often undervalued.Appearances are often deceptive. Let’s be kind to each other ! RIP 🙏🏼 — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) June 14, 2020

Time to Address Mental Health Issues:

Mental health: it's 2020, and yet here in India, mental health is still considered to be a myth. People are not ready to believe that depression, anxiety, trauma, ADHD etc are DISEASES. They are not a person's mood.( 1/n) — boss bitch✨|| Walmart Gigi hadid (@nottyourboo) June 14, 2020

Show Compassion:

Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

Mental Health Should be Taught in Schools!

We don't need deaths to remind us about mental health. We don't need the suicides of the people close to us/people we love to remind us that it's an actual thing we need to be educated and be sympathetic about. Checc up on people, remind them they're not alone . Do your part. — zaywop (@ibracelona) June 14, 2020

Identify Those Who Need Help:

Deeply saddened after hearing about the demise of #SushantSinghRajput. May his friends, family and fans have the strength to endure this moment of grief. Mental health is an issue, we all have to take very seriously. We must work in the direction to remove the stigma around it. — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) June 14, 2020

Speak Up!

If you are feeling stressed, talk to someone. If you are feeling anxious, talk to someone. If you feel like you have symptoms of depression, please talk to someone. Prioritise yourself. Prioritise your mental health.#MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 14, 2020

Yeah!

It is just heart breaking !!#Shocked to hear the death of #SushantSinghRajput and #depression is being giving the reason Guys lets just please focus on #Mentalhealth as well !! You will always be missed सुशांत सिंह राजपूत You gave excellent movies like #MSDhoni and #Chhichhore pic.twitter.com/nrS8lyhpDj — UTKARSH (@Imutkarsh__) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che. His last movie Chhichhore released in 2019. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday just days after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide.

