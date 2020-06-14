Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput's death prompts netizens to talk about mental health issues (Photo Credits: @archanakalpathi Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Social media platforms are filled with messages from celebrities, politicians, journalists and commoners who are expressing their shock and dismay. As the Mumbai Police is investigating the incident, people have taken to social media platforms talking about mental health and depression. Twitterati is talking about the need to talk about your feelings and thoughts with your loved ones rather than keeping it yourself. The incident has once again initiated talks on the importance of mental health and why talks and discussions about it should no more be considered a taboo. People posting tweets on mental health using the hashtags #MentalHealthMatters. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

In the recent past, various celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Manisha Koirala, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amitabh Bachchan among many others are spoken about mental illness. While celebrities continue to actively talk about mental health issues, depression is yet not considered as a mental illness for which therapy is required. Meanwhile, we bring to you a list of tweets highlighting the need to talk about mental issues and seek help. Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: Are Depression and Anxiety Real Illnesses? Mental Health Queries Answered to Help You Decipher Fact from Fiction!

Seek Help if You Are Hurting!

Be Kind!

Teach About Mental Health:

Reach Out to Your Loved Ones!

Help Each Other!

Time to Address Mental Health Issues:

Show Compassion:

Mental Health Should be Taught in Schools!

Identify Those Who Need Help:

Speak Up!

Yeah!

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che. His last movie Chhichhore released in 2019. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday just days after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
#MentalHealthMatters Depression mental health mental health issues Mental Health Matters Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput
