Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumped from solar-powered SolarStratos electric plane on Tuesday! Yes, the parachutist completed the world's first jump from a height of 5,000 feet over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said. The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather in an effort to promote renewable energy. Parachutist Raphael Domjan reached a speed of 150 kilometres per hour during his jump and landed near the project base in Payerne. Daredevil Vince Reffet Performs 'Jetman' Stunt by Flying Like Iron Man on Dubai Coast (Watch Video)

Domjan, the instigator of the SolarStratos project and who co-piloted the plane was quoted as saying, "Today there were many firsts but the most important is [this is] the first time ever that someone jumped from an electric aircraft. And this is something that is changing the future for this sport for skydivers. It was the first time we did a solar skydive, I climbed with the energy coming from the solar cells of the plane."

Parachutist Completes World’s First Jump From Solar-Powered Plane:

Domjan said there he wasn't sure how certain things would turn out; like what would happen when he stepped out on the wing and where the solar cells are mounted. He said he was not sure how the plane would respond. The SolarStratos team follows the work of Switzerland's Solar Impulse mission that completed the first circumnavigation of the globe with a solar-powered plane in 2016.

The team's goal is to fly the single-propeller aircraft with 22 square meters of solar panels into the stratosphere in 2022. It is to carry out a high-altitude flight powered exclusively by solar energy to reach the stratosphere with an altitude of 20,000 metres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).