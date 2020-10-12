Mumbai, October 12: Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled a new ad around interfaith marriage ahead of the festive season. However, the ad has been bashed online with people using the #BoycottTanishq and touting it as 'love jihaad'. The narrative is about a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, and she is all set for her baby shower. Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs.

It is a beautiful ad, but trolls on social media have accused the video ad of promoting love jihad. Romeo Jihad or love jihad is an Islamophobic conspiracy theory alleging that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by feigning love.

Here's Tanishq's new ad:

Here are some negative tweets which the ad has garnered on social media:

Tanishq jewellery's 'Ekatvam' series' ad projects a fictional 'interfaith' union, a Muslim family, a Hindu daughter-in-law being allowed to do a Hindu ritual. Nothing but promotion of love jihad on the same day Rahul Rajput was killed #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/QD46Sa32fB — Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) October 12, 2020

Urging people to use #BoycottTanishq

Why i see Hindu daughter in law everywhere....why dont you show Muslim daughter in law anywhere. Just Asking #BoycottTanishq — Ranzy Singh (@ranzysingh) October 12, 2020

Storyline:

The woman can be seen dressed in traditional saree, jewellery and bindi, as people around her, dressed up like traditional Muslims, are taking her to a garden for a ‘surprise’. All the Hindu traditions are being followed on the occasion of the godbharai (baby shower) ceremony. She asked her mother in law that this ritual is not even followed in their (Muslim families) home. To which, her mother in law replied saying that keeping the daughter happy is a universal ritual. The advertisement is a part of Tanishq’s festive season collection 'Ekatvam', which is a confluence of the country's finest art forms, intricately knitted into one. The ad has been executed in a beautiful manner, the storyline takes the cake as it highlights the beautiful bond between a Hindu woman and her Muslim mother-in-law. The ad embraces cultural unity displaying interfaith marriage, love, faith and respect towards each other. It is really sad that there are some who are looking at it negatively and spreading hatred in these tough times.

