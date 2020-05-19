TikTok Rating Down Funny Memes and Jokes: Serious Allegations Against TikToker Faizal Siddiqui and Mujibur Rehman's Controversial Videos Make Netizens Bring The App's Google Play Store Rating Down to 2.0

TikTok ratings down memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The call to #BanTikTok is all over social media and so are funny memes and jokes about banning video making and sharing app. The online YouTube vs TikTok riot, fanned by CarryMinati's controversial roast video, targetting Amir Siddiqui and the "cringe content", has caused the ratings of TikTok to go down to 2.0. While these hilarious memes are great to LOL at, but other reasons because of which #BanTikTok, #BanTikTokInIndia and #TikTokExposed are trending is way more serious. The Chinese video making and sharing app have received flak earlier for serving XXX porn content and it was even banned for a few days in India.

However, now it is about some videos from controversial creators Faizal Siddiqui and Mujibur Rehman that have surfaced on the internet. The videos have been called out for allegedly glorifying acid attack and rape. While the video of Faizal Siddiqui was removed, after the National Commission of Women (NCW) warned TikTok it is now TikToker Mujibur Rehman's video that normalises rape.

However, as serious the allegations are, netizens have chosen to listen to the mood with funny #BanTikTok memes and jokes. Some of them are really hilarious although the seriousness of this matter may be touching the sky soon. Let's take a look at the memes:

#BanTikTokInIndia please go on playstore and give your love 😜 pic.twitter.com/CjXxMTWGge — ਗੁਰਭੇਜ ਸਿੰਘ (@99SXN60XO1j3nWn) May 19, 2020

When you get to know that @TikTok_IN muted the voice of Laksmi Agarwal's(acid attack survivor) video- #BanTikTokInIndia #tiktokexposed pic.twitter.com/SMcX4PsJyX — Naam hai ANURAG (@unsung_ladka) May 19, 2020

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of NCW, and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga have tweeted out against the video of Mujibur Rehman urging the government to ban the app in India completely. While Bagga drew the attention of Rekha Sharma towards the video, the NCW chairperson strongly opines that "TikTok India should be banned totally" and that she "will be writing to GOI." She said that these "objectionable videos" are pushing youngsters towards "unproductive life where they are living only for few followers"