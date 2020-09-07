Make way for Monday! Time to fuel your body and get working while we make sure you get all the happenings around the work at your fingertips. While we may be amid a pandemic practising social distancing, there is no reason to also practice social media distancing aka stay connected now more than ever with your loved ones like we will do with you on this live blog! We will keep you updated with whatever is going on in the digital space! To start the day, Twitter wakes up on a positive note, motivating us with its trending hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #MondayFeelings, #MondayMood and #Monday thoughts trending on Twitter.

We must get all the positivity we need and on Twitter people are sharing positive quotes, feelings, good morning messages, thoughts to help us kickstart our day! And you hang on with us while we tell you what else is going viral! It is Superhuman Day, National Beer Lover's Day and National Salami Day, so netizens are sharing fun interactive posts on social media. It is also brave Neerja Bhanot Birth Anniversary and people remember the fearless hero on Twitter too. The US celebrates Labor Day today whereas it is also Brazilian Independence Day. Netizens share greetings and wishes with each other.

Apart from that, it is National Attention Deficit Disorder Awareness Day and people are sharing informative posts about ADHD. Celeb birthdays are a big thing on social media and it is Mammootty, Radhika Apte, Mira Rajput, Evan Rachel Wood and Jwala Gutta's birthday today's. Fans make sure to flood social media with wishes.

It is National Attention Deficit Disorder Awareness Day and people are sharing informative posts about ADHD. Celeb birthdays are a big thing on social media and it is Mammootty, Radhika Apte, Mira Rajput, Evan Rachel Wood and Jwala Gutta's birthday today's. Fans make sure to flood social media with wishes.