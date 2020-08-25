Good morning people! It's a Tuesday morning and people have taken to social media platforms sharing their thoughts and ideas. People are also posting inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtag #TuesdayMotivation and #TuesdayThoughts. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with trending stories around the world. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest Facebook posts and tweets to trending stories, we promise to share with you everything that is going viral on social media.

August 25 also marks various festivals and events around the world. It marks Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana which must be done when Anuradha Nakshatra. It is also Durva Ashtami Puja, the first day of the Mahalakshmi Vrat that coincides with Durva Ashtami, Radha Ashtami and Jyeshtha Devi Puja. Devotees worship Goddess Mahalakshmi by observing a fast for sixteen consecutive days and the ritual is known as Mahalakshmi Vrat.

It also marks Christmas that falls in August at Yellowstone National Park in the United States. While the exact historical records for the event is not known, people inside the park celebrate it with Christmas trees, bakes and other celebrations. It also marks Kiss and Make Up Day, a day to let go of grudges, and anger. The observance encourages people to make up and reconcile with anyone they are estranged with.

Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy Tuesday and a great weekend ahead. Considering COVID-19 pandemic situation continues, we urge you to stay at home unless for an emergency. Also, wear facemask on stepping outside and maintain good sanitation habits.