How the year 2020 has been so far to you? Horrible? Ever since we entered the year of pandemic, it seems like; it will take longer than ever we imagined for things to go back to normal. The world is not only battling with the new virus, about which we are still to know more, but many other events that are making us feel blue even more. This is why people are trying to use humour as much as possible to ease their stress. Take this viral post, for instance. Did you know or even noticed that January and February are the only two months of the year that ends with ‘uary.’ You may pronounce it as ‘worry.’ Ironic much? The Twitter user’s pun is too apt and will hit you right in the feels. Binod Meme Origin Explained: These 11 Binod Memes on Twitter Will Crack You Up After YouTuber Slayy Point Video Takes Dig at Comments Section!

Reading funny posts and memes have become our favourite pastimes or greater escape from the world, which otherwise is only giving us horrific news. To keep our sanity in place, humour is essential. And that is why, netizens are so up for viral posts and hilarious memes, as it gives the much-needed spread of laughter during this time. Twitter user, Vaidehi Murthy tweeted, ironic how January and February are the only two months that ends with ‘uary.’ Did you get the pun? #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Will Bring a Smile on Your Face As You Cope-Up With Devastating News Updates From Around the World.

Ironic how जनवरी & फरवरी were the only months in 2020 without वरी. — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) August 6, 2020

Since been tweeted, the viral post has created quite a stir online. The tweet gathered more than 3.5K likes and hundreds of retweets and comments. Some of the users were ‘today years old,’ while others shared what they were thinking about how the rest of the year will be during these initial months. The viral posts generated many comments, memes and funny reactions, and all of them are a must-see.

No worries!😅😅😅 — Sandeep Singh (@sandeep_theone) August 6, 2020

सितम्बर will soon arrive, no idea what सितम would it bring with it 😞 — Archish Srinivasan (@archish85) August 7, 2020

Pure gold. — jd8 (@juderad) August 6, 2020

Me pronouncing the other months' name in my head to make sure the other ones don't end with worry — noob.plant (@BwoyPlant) August 6, 2020

Then...The Corona MARCH began.... — Dr.Kishore Hadal (@DrKishoreHadal) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile me the whole time pic.twitter.com/ilanxHQIFh — SwagpurKaChaudhary (@aagarwal198657) August 6, 2020

Did you ever notice this poignant similarity between the first two months of the year? Well, now, you do! It is tweets and viral posts like the above that helps us smile a little, while we continue to deal with the pandemic.

