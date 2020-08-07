If you have scrolled on social media today or in the last two days via YouTube you'd come across a lot of comments that say Binod. All these comments read Binod, but who is this Binod? It has grown into a funny meme trend and jokes on Binod are all over Twitter. But if you are wondering who is Binod or what is the origin of this meme, then we tell you all about it here. In short, Binod is a random person on the internet using an example of making senseless comments on YouTube videos. Binod became famous after YouTube channel Slayy Point used it in their video, "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)". Since then the video picked up and Binod is all over social media. We give you some funny memes and jokes on Binod that will help you understand this trend. Binod Funny Memes and Jokes Are Trending on Social Media but Who Is Binod? Know About This Latest Viral Trend Over YouTube Comments.

Slayy Point made a video on how some Indian people comment on YouTube videos. In that, they highlighted a comment by a user named Binod Tharu who wrote "Binod." It gets funnier when they show how seven people liked that comment. They went on about other similar comments but Binod had already captivated the audience. People began writing Binod in all comments, even while a creator was live streaming. With such intense spamming everywhere, Binod memes started trending on social media. This morning, #Binod is among the top trends, with funniest memes and jokes. People try to figure out who is Binod while others are joining in the bandwagon.

Check Out Funny Memes and Jokes on Binod:

1. Who is Binod?

2. Binod is Now Famous

No one Binod after becoming famous pic.twitter.com/9jsrVLIF02 — Deepak (@sarcasticwindow) August 6, 2020

3. The Brand of Binod

Everyone making memes on binod Binod be like : pic.twitter.com/HMRYS0d8gz — Ali_tabishhh23 (@tabishhh23) August 6, 2020

4. Shabaash

5. Binod Right Now

6. Tired of His Name

7. Naam Toh Suna hi Hoga!

8. Crazy!

9. HAHAHA

10. The Internet Today

11. Meanwhile Another User Pinku Kumar

BINOD became pouplar while Pinku Kumar did it before it was cool Pinku Kumar be like: pic.twitter.com/sChkAGbqAY — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 6, 2020

Watch Video of Slayy Point on Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD):

The above video is the reason Binod is now a viral personality and looks like he will stay in all comments now for a while. Unless there is a new name? These days we can never guess what can go viral over the internet and Binod is one such example.

