Twitter Users Share ‘10 Things Other People Like That I Don’t’ and the Lists Are Simply Unimaginable!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unplash.com/ Twitter)

Every now and then, social media comes up with many new things. While some could be appalling, many trending storylines captivate the rest of the internet users. After a lot of relatable hashtags, now Twitter users are sharing '10 Things Other People Like That I Don’t.’ And if you have not seen the tweets, boy you are missing something pretty exciting on social media. They have listed down things that are simply unimaginable. Can you believe someone can actually not like famous sitcom FRIENDS? Also, potatoes? We are as much stunned as you are at the moment, after going through the top ten pretentious things that many do not like, but you may do. Girl Tweets ‘Boy With 6 Feet Height Can Never Get Rejected’, Starts a Debate Online As Netizens Disagree.

Doing the dishes, hearing other people snore, traffic, you would typically expect these for people to lists down. But there is a small group of folks who do not like things that you may have never imagined. We all have our own weird quirks and things we love. Sometimes some of our favourites can be things another person just cannot stand. We cannot always like the same things; after all, we all have odd differences. But there these Twitter users’ list of ten things, they simply hate, might actually blow your mind. Let us find out, the numbers of stuff that these people do not like. ‘Lil Big’ Trend Takes Over Twitter, Netizens Share Then and Now Photos of Themselves Highlighting Remarkable Difference.

Check Out The Lists!

10 things other people seem to like that I don’t: 1. Golf 2. Pineapple on pizza 3. Country music 4. NASCAR 5. Hanging Christmas lights on outside of the house 6. Keeping up with the Jones’s 7. Beer 8. Guns 9. Dr. Who 10. Flying https://t.co/Gjw8q6Pzwf — MarkJames (@GeraldMarkJames) March 5, 2020

Was it Not Supposed to be the Other Way Around?

Name 10 things thay other people like that you don't Potatoes Seinfeld Indian stand-up comics The Big Bang Theory F.R.I.E.N.D.S Idlis Driving e-books AC/DC Shawshank Redemption https://t.co/pMBO7HKoLP — Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) March 5, 2020

Alright!

10 things other people like that I don’t: 1. Having multiple gods 2. Makin idols and stuff 3. Taking the Lord’s name in vain 4. Forgetting the sabbath 5. Disrespecting Ma 6. Murderin’ 7. Bad sex 8. Burgling 9. Fibbin’ 10. Coveting your neighbor’s donkey https://t.co/zipmacYzu7 — Caitlyn Darnell (@caityjo_d) March 5, 2020

Don't Know What How to React!

Name 10 things other people like that you don't: 1. The Walking Dead 2. Beyonce 3. Sweet Potato Casserole 4. Communism 5. The Newsboys 6. Golf 7. Abraham Lincoln 8. Smoothies 9. @HunterCrowder6 10. The Fast & the Furious Movies https://t.co/cwFwnfyKU5 — Calvin Bastiat, J.D. (@CalvinBastiat) March 4, 2020

Golf is Understood!

Name 10 things other people like that you don’t: 1. The Stone Roses 2. Cucumber 3. Superhero films 4. Peaches 🍑 5. Big gigs 6. League of Gentlemen 7. 12/24/48 hour drinking 8. Travelling* 9. Nick Drake 10. Golf * I like being in different places I just hate getting there. — GlennA (@GlennAirey) March 2, 2020

LOL!

10 things that other people like that I don't : 1. Harry Potter 2. Jelly 3. Every single disney film ever to exist 4. Wine 5. Nights out 6. Love island 7. Hot weather 8. Fireworks 9. Anything with Charlotte Crosby in it 😒 10. Weed 😅 https://t.co/O8qc8fEOml — Allie Amelia Cowley (@AllieCowley6) March 3, 2020

Oh My!

10 things that other people like that I don't : 1. Curry 2. Rollercoasters 3. Lemon Meringue Pie 4. Star Wars 5. Horror films 6. London 7. Muse 8. Piers Morgan 9. Clubbing 10. Ice skating https://t.co/KDk8cjgE6Z — Harriet🎹 (@thepianomum) March 2, 2020

Aren’t the list, simply unimaginable? While some may make sense, others simply do not explain their ‘not liking’ stuff. It might take more time for you to gulp the above lists absolutely. Until then, why don’t you join the trend and make your own list?