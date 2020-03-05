Girl Tweets ‘Boy With 6 Feet Height Can Never Get Rejected’, Starts a Debate Online As Netizens Disagree

Representational Image (Photo Credits: needpix.com)

When it comes to dating a guy, the common notion that people sadly talks about is a tall, dark and handsome man by their side. What is a necessity? The previous decade has taught us about accepting ourselves as we are, but it appears like there are still some who lives under the shadow of beauty wall that society has built. Take this girl, for instance, who on Twitter claimed that “a boy with 6 feet height never gets rejected.” Didn’t we stop preferring the look-book, like ages ago? Her tweet instantly went viral, with netizens chipping in sharing their experiences and opinions. The apparent claim has indeed started a debate online, as netizens significantly disagreed, calling the notion, nothing but a ‘myth.’ ‘Lil Big’ Trend Takes Over Twitter, Netizens Share Then and Now Photos of Themselves Highlighting Remarkable Difference.

If a woman should date a short guy or someone who is taller, this debate has always been there, for as long as one can remember. We have seen many examples that girls still prefer men who care for them, irrespective of their appearance. A significant section of Twitter agreed on the same after user, Bhaavi, who goes by the handle @LagGayeHai nearly created a stir online. Many including guys who claim to be of the same height (6-feet tall) disagreed that they never get rejected. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob Memes and Jokes Go Viral Online As People Share Hilariously Inaccurate Stock Images of Their Profession.

A boy 6 feets high never gets rejected. — Bhaavi (@LagGayeHai) March 4, 2020

false. can confirm. — seaweed brain (@cheesecakededo) March 4, 2020

they do😔 — OLD ENGLISH TONY (@OLDENGLISHTONY) March 4, 2020

Um just gonna leave this here🙄 pic.twitter.com/9goXMAINCU — Adarsh Jamadandi (@adarshjamadandi) March 5, 2020

"Myth" — Otis P (@OtisP06) March 4, 2020

Lmao 😂😂 No We have the hardest time finding a girl — Saransh Pratik (@NaagrikAdarsh) March 4, 2020

Got rejected once 😎 — Vipul (@Vipul___) March 4, 2020

Like most things go viral, the question is both relatable and haunting—Is he cute, or is he just tall? It seems like it is not always the looks that count, when a girl goes on a date. They look for far beyond. For men, no matter if they are tall or short, they can get rejected, sometimes. And it is alright!