Viral Autism Challenge On TikTok is The Newest Low; Twitterati Slams The Trend That Mocks People With Disabilities

Viral Autism Challenge On TikTok is The Newest Low (Photo Credits: TikTok)

TikTok challenges have hit a new low. Autism challenge is going viral on Tiktok and TBH it doesn't even make sense. How can disability be turned into a form of challenge for people who are absolutely fine? Well, under #AutismChallenge a vicious trend is going viral on the internet that sees people mocking the people with disabilities. Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their anger over this new trend and are asking such TikTokers to stop. TikTok 'Black Skin Trend' on the Song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Called out For Promoting Colourism! Infuriated Netizens' Reactions Go Viral.

What Is Autism Challenge?

According to this challenge, people act like they have Autism is a way to mock people with the disability. Some of the videos include acting likes one's got a seizure or some even have nasty gestures that make it look like people with Autism can do anything unimaginable. The point is somehow these videos have been managed to make it to TikTok's fyp (for you page) without having been taken down or coming under the scanner of TikTok's scrutiny guidelines. How is the insensitive Autism challenge not defying the community guidelines? Everything about the so-called "challenge" is wrong, starting from its name.

Take a look at these Autism Challenge videos:

This Hardly Even Make Sense

This video features a person having autism but take a look at what is being done to him:

Some videos on TikTok has actually spoken against the trend calling it "bullying". Check this out:

Reactions on Twitter:

This

I just got word of the so called @tiktok_us #AutismChallenge. This heinous challenge consists of mocking disabled people, especially autistics. I don’t use TikTok, but I strongly condemn these actions #ActuallyAutistic — Coco Coindreau (@coco_coindreau) May 13, 2020

Truly

Social media can surely show the worst sides of humanity. I am not a fan of TikTok, here is a perfect example of why. #shutitdown What is the TikTok Autism Challenge? Twitter calls for trend to be shut down – HITC https://t.co/jKdDLbO2zn — Charlene Hudson (@clh_ung) May 13, 2020

In the past, we have seen some NSFW challenges like the boob slap challenge go viral on TikTok. And not just women but even men are trying out these challenges where one of the two people participating slaps the breasts of the other one and it is not just a slap that one sees coming.

The ice challenge was going viral on TikTok under #Cryotherapy. According to this challenge, women were filming themselves grabbing some ice-cubes and trying to insert one of them into the vagina. Obviously you don't see ice being inserted but you can see their reaction to having frozen water inserted into them. However, this has to be the lowest of all lows that TikTok has stooped to. Making fun of people with disabilities has to be the worst thing on the internet today.