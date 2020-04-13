TikTok Boob Slap Challenge: Here's More About the NSFW Trend That Has Kept Netizens Occupied! Watch Hilarious Videos To Keep Quarantine Blues At Bay

Boobs (Representational purposes only Photo Credits: Unsplash)

TikTok doesn't cease to amaze us with the kind of NSFW challenges that keep going viral. We just had women inserting ice-cubes into their vaginas to check with mindblowing reactions now it is all about slapping boobs! Yes, so the TikTok boob slap challenge videos may make some people uncomfortable but the results are straight-up hilarious. And not just women but even men are trying out these challenges, we really cannot stop ROFLing. So according to this challenge, one of the two women participating slaps the breasts of the other one and it is not just a slap that one sees coming. Naked Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok amid Quarantine! Videos of People Surprising Their Partners by Going Nude Has the Most EPIC Reactions!

It is just unsolicited and you are left shook as to what exactly is happening. The best part is the reaction of the person being slapped, because it happens so unexpectedly that you are both laughing and embarrassed. However, it is important to note that if you do this with someone you don't share a comfort level or have the consent of the person it will be considered harassment that might have severe consequences. TikTok User Licks Toilet Seat for Disgusting ‘Coronavirus Challenge,’ Gets Hospitalised With COVID-19 (View Pics).

So according to this challenge, you usually see two women starting off with a few dance moves. You get an impression that it is some kind of dance challenge but it is not. You end up seeing one of the women notoriously slapping the other women's boobs. Take a look at some of the videos to get a gist:

Really Didn't See This Coming

ROFLing

Here's The Men's Version:

Boob Slap Challenge Youtube Video:

The videos are receiving all kinds of reactions online. While some are uncomfortable, some are straight-up finding it extremely sexy! The challenge is usually done by best friends and some men who intend to make hilarious parodies.