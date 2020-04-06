Women on TikTok Are Inserting Ice-Cubes into Their Vagina to Film Reactions for the Viral #Cryotherapy Trend

TikTokers are putting ice-cubes inside their vagina (Photo Credits: TikTok)

There is really no lack of weird TikTok challenges going viral every now and then. Especially now when people are quarantined due to coronavirus pandemic, netizens have all the time in the world to try put bizarre challenges. The most recent one is the ice challenge going viral on TikTok under #Cryotherapy. No, it is not like the ice-bucket challenge where people pored iced-water on themselves but here women are inserting ice-cubes into their vagina! Yes, taking an ice-cube and putting it inside. Naked Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok amid Quarantine! Videos of People Surprising Their Partners by Going Nude Has the Most EPIC Reactions!

The #IceChallenge aka #Cryotherapy on Tiktok also has parody funny versions where men are seen trying out the challenge with some hilarious end to it. The hashtag going viral is #cryotherapy which is a pain treatment method that uses localised freezing temperatures to numb an irritated nerve. Many celebs use it but the therapy sees people dunking into a tub full of ice for some time only. TikTok User Licks Toilet Seat for Disgusting ‘Coronavirus Challenge,’ Gets Hospitalised With COVID-19 (View Pics).

However, according to the challenge, film themselves grabbing some ice-cubes and trying to insert one of them into the vagina. Obviously you don't see ice being inserted but you can see their reaction to having frozen water inserted into them. Most of the women trying out the challenge seem quite content with the results. Insensitive Millennials and Gen-Z Trend ‘Boomer Remover’ Amid Deadly Virus Attack Worldwide, Read Mean Tweets.

While using ice the body isn't known to have any major side effects unless you have very sensitive skin or have issues with cold temperature. The most common known side effects of cryotherapy are numbness, tingling, redness, and irritation of the skin and they usually last for a very short period of time.