NAIROBI: Nairobi Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, has issued a passionate defence of his decision to support Marion Naipei, the woman at the centre of the controversial James Opande viral video. Facing criticism from some quarters for standing with Naipei as she reported the incident to the police, Mosiria released a hard-hitting statement titled "JUSTICE FOR MARION NAPEI SINKEET," grounding his actions in moral integrity rather than public popularity.

A Matter of Conscience Mosiria clarified that he did not know Naipei personally before the incident but felt compelled to act due to the "cruel, degrading, and unlawful" nature of the non-consensual recording.

"I chose to support her not because I lacked the option to join those criticising her, but because my integrity, conscience, and sound mind would not allow me to stay silent," Mosiria stated. He emphasised that standing with her was simply "the right thing to do."

The Consequence of Cyberbullying Addressing his critics directly, Mosiria challenged the public to consider the potential tragic outcomes of online shaming. He posed a grim hypothetical: "What if she had taken her own life because of the shame, pressure, and online attacks? Would you still be abusing me for speaking up, or would you then be demanding the arrest of James Opande?"

He urged Kenyans to humanise the victim, reminding the public that Naipei is a mother and a fellow citizen who deserves protection and dignity. "Pain only becomes real when it turns fatal or when it reaches our own homes," he warned. James Opande Trending Video: Clip of Intoxicated Woman from Nairobi Nightclub Sparks Consent Debate.

Mosiria remained defiant against the backlash, asserting that he would not "crucify" Naipei to please the masses. Quoting the Bible: John 8:7, "Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her"—he condemned the hypocrisy of those defending the wrongdoing under the guise of loyalty. Girl in James Opande Viral Video Marion Naipei Speaks Out.

"Wrong is wrong, no matter who commits it," Mosiria asserted. "If standing for what is right makes me unpopular, then so be it. I will continue to speak, because silence only empowers abusers."

He concluded his statement by reminding the public of the necessity of due process, noting that "Even a murderer deserves a fair hearing."

Nairobi Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria on James Opande Viral Video

JUSTICE FOR MARION NAPEI SINKEET!! I never knew this lady, but I chose to support her not because I lacked the option to join those criticizing her, but because my integrity, conscience, and sound mind would not allow me to stay silent. I knew that what she was subjected to was… pic.twitter.com/JcEN8u8FEP — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) January 18, 2026

Crackdown on Distribution of Viral Video of Marion Naipei Leaked by James Opande

Security agencies have flagged the video as "disturbing" and a flagrant violation of the victim's privacy. The government emphasised that the crime is not limited to the original uploader; anyone who forwards or republishes the content is equally liable.

"The public is advised to desist from sharing the content immediately," a government directive noted, warning that digital footprints are being monitored to track those perpetuating the harassment.

Legal Consequences of Sharing James Opande Trending Video

Under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the unauthorised distribution of intimate or obscene images is a serious offense. Convicts can face significant fines, imprisonment, or both. The crackdown aims to curb the rampant culture of "cyber-shaming" and protect victims from further emotional and reputational damage.

The warning comes days after Marion Naipei publicly addressed the scandal, accusing one James Opande of secretly recording and leaking the footage without her consent. Naipei, who has since reported the matter at Buruburu Police Station, expressed that the video’s circulation has caused her "immense emotional distress."

Police have already arrested two suspects linked to the initial leak, and investigations are ongoing. The government’s intervention signals an escalation in the case, moving it from a social media trend to a matter of national digital safety enforcement.

