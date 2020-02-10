Mysterious-Looking Fish-Like Creature Washes Up South Carolina Beach (Watch Video)

Mysterious creature (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A bizarre-looking fish with big teeth has washed up on the shores of Charleston in South Carolina. According to Daily Star, the animal was found by Erika Constantine who has taken her dog out on a walk. She took pictures of the creature on her camera. The creature has a lot of bone along with with a skeletal fin or rib cage poling out and a few teeth. As she did not know what creature it was, Erika shared pictures of the animal online. But as it went viral everyone came up with a different answer. 'Half-Man', 'Half-Owl' Creature Spotted in a Graveyard in Cornwell After Forty Years (Watch Video)

Erika was quoted as saying, "I take my dog, River, there very frequently. We were just strolling, and she went up to it. I saw her picking at something with her nose and that's what made me walk over there because she only does that if something is dead, or if something interesting to her is over there." She added, "I honestly did not know what it was. It was the size of a small dog, but the structure of the whole thing suggests it's definitely not a dog."

Watch The Video Below:

She further said, "I have lived here for about five years and I have never come across something like this. "I thought somebody would be like, 'Oh, it's like a seal,' and then I would go about my day, but it stumped a lot of people. There are so many theories as to what it is. The cops said it was a possum - it's definitely not a possum. People were saying it's a dog, people were saying it's an iguana. Somebody said it was a bobcat which was interesting because they do have similar rib cages."