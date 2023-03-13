Australia is known for housing some of the most dangerous wildlife in terms of snakes and other reptiles. However, a never-seen-before spotting of a snake has left netizens in a tizzy. At other times, snakes are known to eat frogs, but what happens when it goes the other way around? A photo shared by a lady from Australia shows a snake coming out of a frog's bum! And it is not any other snake but the baby of a highly venomous species of Eastern brown snake that the frog happened supposedly ate. A picture of the snake stuck in the frog's bum managed to find its way on social media and since then has been going viral. Dog or Dragon? Strange Animal Spotted in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Viral Video Leaves Internet Shocked and Amazed in Equal Measures.

The incident took place at Goondiwindi, a rural town 400km inland from the Gold Coast. The woman spotted a green tree frog in discomfort because it was unable to emit the snake from its body. The woman decided to step in and help the frog. It is reported that the snake was dead, and the frog ate it. However, his daring act proved a little tough later. The frog was struggling to get the snake out of his anus. The lady who saw it helped the frog relieve the situation. Monkey Drinks Beer From Can in Viral Video; UP Wine Shop Owner Accuses the Animal Of Stealing Alcohol Bottles from Customers.

Check Out the Photo Here:

People were, of course, shocked to see such an instance come to be. Some even called it a nightmare. Another joked, "That takes a whole new meaning to 'it went straight through me".

Green tree frogs are very unfussy when it comes to eating and eating whatever that comes their way. Talking about it, one of the professional snake catchers informed although the snake was dead, the carcass could still be poisonous to the frog. These frogs usually eat spiders, crickets, lizards, other frogs and cockroaches and are known to eat small rodents in captivity.

