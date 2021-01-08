You must know about the latest WhatsApp that everyone is talking about on social BUT looks like the funny memes and jokes don't seem to stop. People have now started to share WhatsApp vs Telegram funny memes and jokes after the messaging platform owned by Facebook, updated its Privacy Policy. Yes, the new update informed all users that the service will now be sharing user data with other Facebook companies. As many people criticise the move some took the path of humour. Funny memes and jokes are being shared on social media once again and most of them have people comparing WhatsApp with Telegram.

This comes in stark contrast with what the company initially promised back in 2014 during the acquisition by Facebook when WhatsApp assured its goal is to know “as little as possible”. While users were able to opt-out until now, starting February 8, they will have only one solution, if they don’t want their data to be owned by the parent company - uninstall the app and stop using the service.

After new update of whatsapp privacy policies.

*People migrating to #Telegram

after WhatsApp changes it policy*



Me who's already using it for downloading movies& webseries: pic.twitter.com/Mbrtn4rpIL— SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) January 7, 2021

The message to users noted that the key updates include more information about WhatsApp's service and how it processes user data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the company products. When contacted by agencies, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "As we've previously talked as part of WhatsApp's business vision in October 2020, in order to enable small businesses better, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business." Back in 2018, WhatsApp that planned to enter India’s payments market, has said it may share customers’ payments data with its parent Facebook, at a time when the latter was dealing with questions about how it uses customer data.

