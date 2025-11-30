New Delhi, November 30: WhatsApp is said to be introducing a confetti animation for emoji reactions on iOS for the holiday season. The Meta-owned platform feature is intended to bring the same reaction experience available on Android, helping the platform to deliver uniform features across devices.

The effect is said to be activated when someone reacts to a message using one of the supported festive emojis. Once the reaction is selected, WhatsApp recognises it and brings a small Lottie animation code that contains the confetti effect. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.35.10.71 has been released through the TestFlight app. The report indicates that WhatsApp has started enabling a new visual feature for select beta iOS users. OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

WhatsApp Festive Confetti Animation for Reactions

Some beta testers now have access to a feature that adds fun to their chats by transforming regular emoji reactions into animated effects. When a user reacts to a message using selected festive emojis, a colourful confetti animation appears over the message bubble. The animation triggers after choosing the emoji from the reaction panel. The feature will likely enhance the chat experience without altering the message content or layout.

The confetti effect on WhatsApp runs using the Lottie animation framework. The technology makes it possible to play high-quality animations in a lightweight format to run smoothly on different devices. Reports also suggest that the Party Popper emoji has now been placed in WhatsApp’s reaction tray. WhatsApp has also added support for multiple emojis that can trigger the confetti effect with different celebrations. The Partying Face emoji works for birthdays or fun announcements. The Clinking Glasses emoji is suited for congratulatory messages. REDMI 15C 5G Launch in India on December 3, 2025, Battery Unit Confirmed; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The confetti feature on WhatsApp is not permanent and will stay active during the festive period. After the holiday season ends, the effect is said to disappear from the app, as it is meant as a time-limited celebration rather than a regular feature.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

