Who Is Luca Petrogalli? Know Everything About the Italian Student-Turned TikTok Sensation Who Is Quarantining Alone at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Watch Videos)

Luca Petrogalli (Photo Credits: @luca_petro/ TikTok Video Screengrab)

The fear of coronavirus has gripped nations across the world. Many countries which are severely affected by COVID-19 are under lockdown. Among many incidents and quarantine videos, came clips of an Italian student, Luca Petrogalli, who over the time has become a TikTok sensation. You wonder why? Because he is stranded alone at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the United States while his classmates went home. So, who is Luca Petrogalli? If you are still asking yourself this question and is curious to know more about the Italian student, here we bring you his details and how he is passing his time quarantining alone at the campus during the pandemic. US Student Jacob Pina’s Unusual Five-Inch Thumb Stuns the Internet, Check Out Viral TikTok Videos of the Rest of His Hand.

Who is Luca Petrogalli?

When the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater suspended all classes and locked down its campus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students went home. But one, 19-year-old and freshman from the city of Turin in northern Italy did not! Going home was not an option as Italy is also locked down fighting to prevent further spread. Isolated at the university campus, Petrogalli continues to manage to keep himself busy with TikTok.

Petrogalli Alone At the University Campus!

On TikTok, the student is documenting his life, as a lone resident of the empty campus. He continues to capture everything he is doing and how he is making the best of the isolation. The videos are garnering thousands of views, making him an instant TikTok sensation. Social Distancing Ad by Ohio Department of Health Wins Praises Online for Describing the Risk of COVID-19 Spread.

Ever since his quarantine TikTok rose to popularity, Petrogalli has posted many more clips, about everything. From the spookiness of walking the dorms alone at night to many things, his videos are a hit on the platform.

We hope this difficult time passes soon so that Petrogalli too like many others see their family and spend time with them. On a lighter note, it is fun to see the 19-year-old using his isolation to something this creative. When classes resume, Petrogalli will surely be a celebrity among his classmates.