Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! Hours surely fly fast, and here we are on February 14. So, do you have any plan with your significant other? Or it’s with your BFF, your real beau? Or no V-Day plans at all? In whichever category you may fall in, if you are a K-Pop fan, you surely can take some time off to go on a dream date with your favourite artist. So, who is your K-Pop dream Valentine? Is it the ‘Sexiest International Man Alive’ BTS Jungkook or the BLACKPINK queen Lisa, or GOT7 Park Jin-Young? Here we bring you, seven K-Pop artists, who are every fan's romantic date this Valentine's Day 2021.

K-Pop music is taking over the music industry and how. In case you are absolutely new to the concept, K-Pop stands for Korean Pop, and you must be prepared to be blown away by the massive fan followings the artists enjoy. One of the most popular boy bands is Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, whose songs are well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following, worldwide. Again, there is BLACKPINK, the girl group who is ruling the K-Pop music industry with their songs and savage stage presence.

It does not only end with these two. Other popular music bands include EXO, Wanna One, NCT, Got7, SEVENTEEN, Monsta X, TWICE, Girls’ Generation and more. Here are some of the most always-in-demand K-Pop artists who leave fans stunned with their panache and always their dream Valentine!

‘Sexiest International Man Alive’ BTS Jungkook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

TWICE Momo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWICE MOMO (모모) (@momojype)

GOT7 Park Jin-young

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jinyoung (@jinyoung_0922jy)

BLACKPINK Lisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Handsome Hunk EXO's Kai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAI (@zkdlin)

NCT Jaehyun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaehyun (@_jeongjaehyun)

Girls' Generation Kim Taeyeon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss)

Who is your Valentine crush? While you enjoy celebrating Valentine’s Day, and also scrolling through these hot pictures of the K-Pop artists, let us know who you can’t stop crushing on! Happy Valentine’s Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).