South Korean boy band BTS have made a global impression thanks to the many records their songs have made. And Jungkook, the vocalist of BTS has now got the title of the 'Sexiest International Man Alive 2020' by People's Magazine. The BTS member has beat Dan Levy, Keith Urban, Matthew Rhys and Paul Mescal in a month-long poll by the magazine. And with such a great fan following, the BTS Army could not keep calm. Fans started trending #JungkookSexiestManAlive by sharing his hot and sexy pictures, photo threads and flooding the Twitter timelines. Relief for BTS As South Korea Passes Bill That Allows Popular Popstars to Defer Their Mandatory Military Enlistment.

Jeon Jung-kook better known as Jungkook is singer and songwriter. He made his debut with BTS in the year 2013. He has also been credited as the main producer of two of the band's songs. Most recently, he has directed the lead song Life Goes On from the boy band's new album BE. Over the years, he has made a great impact on his fans. Last year, he ranked as the third most-loved celebrity of the year in South Korea. He was also the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google. He is extremely popular on social media and so when he won the coveted title, his fans could not stop gushing or should we say crushing over him? Recently, fans also celebrated four years of member V by trending 'I Purple You'.

Check Tweets Celebrating Jungkook's Sexiest International Man Alive Title:

Jungkook's Duality

Jungkook's duality. He can be a cutie bunny, but I swear he can also be the hottest and sexiest man ever. 🥵🥵💜💜#SexiestManJungkook pic.twitter.com/0LceokGOLa — SeokChing✨ (@seok_ching132) November 19, 2020

Sexy Personality

#SexiestManJungkook Despite of having a nice and sexy body built, another thing that makes him the sexiest is his personality towards the people around him and the amount of passion he puts on everything he does on and off stage. pic.twitter.com/zKslhMWQU6 — 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕛𝕜♡ (@byeoljk9197) November 19, 2020

Sharing Thread of His Sexy Pics

when jungkook is the sexiest man alive: [THREAD]#SexiestManJungkook pic.twitter.com/oU71MKA0AK — fly to my room ° (@ttopggukie) November 19, 2020

The Sexiest International Man of 2020

Jeon Jungkook everyone. The Sexiest International Man of 2020 🥵🥵💦🔥🔥#SexiestManJungkook pic.twitter.com/4d8QR2v4vL — Miranda Renn (@renn_miranda) November 18, 2020

Not Surprised

we’re not even surprised when they said that jungkook is the sexiest man alive#SexiestManJungkook — a thread pic.twitter.com/HIJSW8gFpt — 〄 seiji⁷ #BE ! STREAM LGO 🌊 (@kookieseijie) November 19, 2020

Sexiest and Prettiest

Congratulations!

A lot of similar tweets sharing pictures of the BTS member are trending online from a couple of days. Meanwhile, the BTS Army is also hooked on to listening to their new songs from their latest release BE.

