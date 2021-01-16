The South Korean artists always manage to trend on social media and enjoy massive fan followers across the globe. Now, Sana Minatozaki and Momo Hirai—members of K-Pop girl group TWICE is trending on Twitter after videos from their late-night VLive session went viral. We all know how Momo is an ace dancer, but Sana managed to match the rhythm too. Not only Once, but both Momo and Sana also went on impressing ARMY after they groove to the tune of BTS’ hit song, ‘Dynamite.’ Their super cool moves are going viral on the internet, giving major BFF goals. In this article, we bring you videos of the K-Pop girls from their late-night VLive session with fans—dancing, doing each other’s makeup and being all goofy.

Twice is a South Korean girl group, debuted in 2015. The nine members group include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, and Momo. Their fandom is called ONCE. Each member brings some unique qualities to the group and are loved by fans. While Sana’s style game is lit, Momo has got some excellent dancing skills, which is why she is the main dancer of TWICE.

The two idol group members streamed live at 3:00 AM KST on VLive—a South Korean live video streaming service that allows celebrities based in the country to broadcast live videos and chat sessions with fans. The two idol group members spent time communicating with fans and enjoying each other’s company as they did various activities, like dancing to Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style,’ and more. But what impressed fans more is their tuning to the accurate dance moves to BTS song, ‘Dynamite.’ ARMY is so impressed!

Momo and Sana Dancing to BTS Dynamite!

SANA AND MOMO DANCED TO BTS “DYNAMITE”! ARMYONCES WE WON! 💗 pic.twitter.com/8tBZgSnp5T — ًac ⁷🍓daddeh (@vminggukx) January 16, 2021

That Synchronization!

Just want to show you how sync momo is with bts ESPECIALLY THE JIMIN PART OMG pic.twitter.com/NHgRVLcmj8 — cak⁷⁺⁹ (@bangdungie) January 16, 2021

Fun Continues!

sana and momo dancing to gee 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Iumh0hUqVB — - (@byulyiyujin) January 15, 2021

BFF Goals

SANA AND MOMO JUST BROKE THE INTERNET ?? BESTIE <3 I <3 STAN pic.twitter.com/5zCj3mKfCP — rian (@PEAXCHIRAI) January 16, 2021

Late Night Fun

this is one of my favourites tonight tho.. and momo omg 😭 and sana 😭😭pic.twitter.com/Z2TJtFn8HN — ` (@jeongiemihyun) January 15, 2021

Makeup Session

Momo helping Sana apply lipstick and they just keep laughing 😂 all at 3.40am pic.twitter.com/5Roc4aObqc — Im_yeo.wo🌺 Twice of October✨ (@imnayeon_66) January 16, 2021

Oppa Gangnam Style

not momo and sana dancing to gangnam style at 4 am 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YI3f7SkHbp — 𝙰𝚕𝚢𝚜𝚜𝚊 ❤️ (@stayatinytheb) January 15, 2021

Fans across the world are in love with this duo. They sure had too much fun late at night, and the pair gave major BFF goals. Momo and Sana continued their VLive session for over two hours, and even enjoyed doing morning yoga at 5:00 AM KST.

