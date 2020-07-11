July 11 marks the observance of World Population Day. It is a day that raises awareness about the global population issues and how it affects the overall state of everyone's lives. It highlights the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights. On this day, people have taken to Twitter to raise awareness about the issues, shared quotes and images with messages about how we as individuals should take responsibility of maintaining the population. People have shared beautiful messages and HD images to do their bit to raise awareness on overpopulation and the need for a population control law. Some of the top trends on Twitter today are #WorldPopulationDay, #overpopulation, #populationcontrol. World Population Day 2020: List of 5 Most And 5 Least Populated Countries of The World.

As per the current demographics, the world population is over 7.8 billion so far this year. It took over 200,000 years of human history for the world's population to cross the billion mark and only two centuries later it reached more than 7 billion. A growing population also affects the overall growth and development, hampers the balance with nature, due to the rising pollution, putting pressure on the planet to deal with it all. So on this day, people have taken to Twitter to share interesting quotes, thoughts and messages about population control and raise awareness about the issues caused by overpopulation.

Check Some Tweets Here:

Let's Take Responsibility

Overpopulation is a Problem

Overpopulation is a hindrance in social and economic development. On this #WorldPopulationDay let's spread awareness about population control.#WorldPopulationDay2020 pic.twitter.com/KyvYoDjFRD — Sushant Pattnaik (@sushantinthinks) July 11, 2020

Let's Protect The Planet For the Future

Rapid population growth is a sign of our ignorance and carelessness towards our coming generations.We have been gifted with a beautiful world and the onus to protect it and pass it on to the coming generations lies on our shoulders #population #WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/1oUisswTHY — Salvus Hotels (@salvushotels) July 11, 2020

Let's Maintain We One, Our One

It is very easy to add on the numbers but the hard task is to maintain it all. Take a stand and stop the #overpopulation of the earth. Wish you a very happy #WorldPopulationDay2020 Adopt this:- "we one, our one" for happy life..😊 #WorldPopulationDay pic.twitter.com/qhpLHSePfg — Navneet Yadav (@Navneetyadavv) July 11, 2020

Reality Becomes an Illusion

The mother of all problems overpopulation, as we are putting more people on earth every year, the reality of a decent life to everyone just becomes an illusion.#populationcontrol — Pooja Jangir (@Jangir__Pooja) July 11, 2020

Let's Make World a Better Place

We have been gifted with a beautiful world and the onus to protect it and pass it on to the coming generations lies on our shoulders... So let us control the rising population to make it a better place to live.#WorldPopulationDay2020 #population pic.twitter.com/GF51dbgC1E — Madhusmita Behera (@Madhusm39777250) July 11, 2020

Manage the Settings

All of these thoughtful messages and quotes drive the point that we all should be responsible residents on planet earth. We need to and spread awareness among people who may be unaware of the problems of overpopulation and the threats it poses to our planet in future. This population day, let us safeguard our planet and help in creating more awareness about the issues that we might have to face if we don't pay heed today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).