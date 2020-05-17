Yauatcha Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19, Mumbai Restaurant Stops Food Delivery, Closes For Deep Sanitisation; Read Full Statement

Mumbai restaurant shuts after team members tests COVID-19 positive (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Yauatcha Mumbai, one of the popular restaurants of Mumbai which was delivering food amidst the lockdown has stopped the service after a team member tested positive of coronavirus on May 16. The restaurant took to social media to convey that they are closing "indefinitely for deep sanitisation". They have also requested those who have ordered from them in the last 14 days to take necessary medical advice if they show any symptoms of the virus including fever, cough, shortness of breath. They also confirmed that no other team members are experiencing any symptoms at the moment. Pizza Delivery Boy Tests Positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi, 72 Families, Whom He Delivered Food to, Asked to Self-Quarantine.

Posting the statement, Team KA Hospitality in the caption writes, "Inspite of taking all precautionary measures and ensuring the utmost level of hygiene, we are saddened to announce that a team member has tested positive for COVID-19 on 16th May, 2020. The central kitchen is closed indefinitely for deep sanitisation and the full team is in self-isolation and being tested."

Here is Yauatcha Mumbai's Instagram Post:

Reportedly, the restaurant was ensuring the daily temperature checks of team members, three-ply face masks, sanitisation of thing including chopping boards, knives, tabletops and door handles every two hours. Yauatcha was earlier available for takeaways, short and long-distance deliveries up to Colaba, Chembur and Andheri and most areas in Mumbai. Hakkasan which is located in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai serves Chinese cuisine. KA Hospitality is a Mumbai-based company founded in 2010.

Last month, a Zomato delivery boy in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has tested positive for coronavirus. Thereafter, the online food ordering app said that they contacted all their customers and the restaurant has been shut. Meanwhile, cloud kitchen Box8—which sells exclusively on Zomato had also said one of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus.