It’s International Yoga Day 2020, today, June 21. Everywhere across the world, the UN observance is celebrated to encourage the practice of yoga on a regular basis for a healthy lifestyle. There are immense benefits that yoga offers, uniting the body, mind and breath. When you in harmony, the journey through life is calmer. To celebrate this significant day, yoga enthusiasts all over and especially in India are striking yoga poses wishing Happy International Yoga Day 2020 from their home. Pictures and Yoga Day 2020 wishes are all over Twitter, as netizens celebrate the day with beautiful messages and capturing moments while they practice yoga at home. If you haven’t seen what netizens are sharing, in this article, we bring the best tweets, International Yoga Day 2020 wishes and images that have taken over social media on this day.

It was the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in his UN address, who suggested that the date of June 21 should be marked as International Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and holds special significance in many parts of the world. Since 2015, the world started to observe Yoga Day. Various outdoor events are organised where yogis will address a large gathering, early in the morning talking about the importance of practising yoga, and also performing various poses along with the crowd. International Day of Yoga 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Yoga Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

This year’s International Yoga Day 2020 celebration is bound to be different because of the pandemic. People started the day practising yoga at their home, urging each other to follow it on a regular basis for a healthy lifestyle.

Today we celebrate International Yoga Day with the theme Yoga at Home. pic.twitter.com/Bv7Zfcefa5 — Riddhi Damodar (@damodar_riddhi) June 20, 2020

Dancers pose on top of the world - getting in early for #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Fqe0vi6j0n — Amy (@amyhalll1) June 20, 2020

Yoga acts as an aid to one’s health. The exercises have a physical effect and also can bring a balance between body, soul and mind. Given the pandemic, it has become all the more important to practice yoga exercises, to boost our immunity and also maintain our sane during this difficult time. Happy International Yoga Day, everyone!

