Carry Minati Fans Demand 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Be Restored After It Gets Removed Over Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy

Carry Minati Fans Demand 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Be Restored (Photo Credits: YouTube and Wikipedia)

Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok: The End video where he roasted TikToker Aamir Siddiqui (@teamnawab) went viral like wildfire. However, soon Amir Siddiqui made a reply video where he blamed Carry Minati of harassment and bullying. He called the Youtuber's roast video a video made with an intention to bully and spread hate against Amir Siddiqui. Speculations of Carry Minati pushing Amir Siddiqui towards suicide via the roast video also surfaced. However, the Carry Minati roast video was soon reported by many people who support Amir Siddiqui and YouTube took it down. Yes, the TikTok vs YouTube video where Carry Minati had roasted Aamir Siddiqui has been removed for breaching community guidelines. CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

The video has been blamed for bullying, spreading hate and pushing Amir Siddiqui towards suicidal thoughts. So the whole argument about which platform is better between TikTok and YouTube has been put to a halt after Carry Minati's is removed from the video-sharing platform. However, netizens are in full support of Carry Minati and want the video to be restored. Twitter users are demanding justice Carry Minati and want the video to made live on YouTube with as many views and likes that it had. Carry Minati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' video had over 70 million videos and also a huge amount of likes and comments. Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok Rant Video Roasting Amir Siddiqui Has Gone Viral and Twitterati is Having a Field Day! Check out #CarryMinati Funny Memes and Jokes Trolling TikTokers.

Ever since the argument broke out, people were in support of Carry Minati on Twitter and trolled Amir Siddiqui for his initial allegations against Carry Minati whose real name is Ajay Nagar. Take a look at the support Carry Minati has been getting on social media:

YouTube can allow this. But a guy doing his profession, job then you are fucking with his life & hardwork toward some people who just fucking move hands in 15 sec video.@CarryMinati #justiceforcarry#carryminati pic.twitter.com/DCIOsZV12B — Dhruv Sharma (@sharma_dhruv_) May 15, 2020

I Support Carry Minati is Trending

Netizens Want Revenge

People are Shaming YouTube

The Outrage!

Kis kaam k million Followers Guys PLEASE SUPPORT Successful Youngest Youtuber of India #carryminati We want it back VIDEO WAS ABOUT TO BREAK THE WORLD RECORD OF MOST LIKED NON MUSICAL VIDEO Pride of India @CarryMinati 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/h6cF7wnXcs — Arpit Yadav (@arpityadav_5) May 15, 2020

Fans Demand Carry Minati Videos Back

Youtube removed carry minati roast video #carryminati fan. We need carryminati video pic.twitter.com/kkC1s4olsy — ajeet Saxena (@f998ad601c85488) May 15, 2020

For those who do not know what the whole YouTube vs TikTok fiasco is, here's what you should know: TikToker Amir Siddiqui initiated by making a video dissing the YouTubers and making accusations about how their content is somewhat inspired by the TikTok community while defending the TikTok community by saying that they get undeserved hate. However, Carry Minati found it extremely hilarious and flawed and he took to YouTube to go on a rant about the Tiktokers which was highly loved by people in India.