The rumours of divorce between Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma has been circulating since the later removed the name 'Chahal' from her Instagram account. Since, the cricketer shared a cryptic post on Insta saying 'New Life Loading', cricket fans have turned their interest in it. Meanwhile, many 'fake news' regarding the celebrity couple's divorce has been circulating on Twitter handle of ANI. However, the news agency has clarified that the Twitter accounts that have been sharing the 'divorce' report are fake accounts.

Check ANI's Tweet Regarding Fake Tweets on Yuzi-Dhanashree:

Please note: All three are fake accounts impersonating ANI. No such news has been flashed. pic.twitter.com/rIRwhzneit — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

